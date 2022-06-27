WinSport's mountain bike park opens for 2022 season

WinSport's mountain bike park opened to the public on Monday morning.

The park, which has lift-accessed trails and a skills centre, will be open throughout the summer from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

Officials say trail crews worked hard throughout the weekend to get the trails in shape for the reopening.

Visitors are encouraged to check out WinSport's hill report for up-to-date information on conditions.

To access the hill, you can buy day tickets or a summer season pass online or in-person.

WinSport also offers mountain bike camps and programs.

For more information you can visit WinSport's website.