WinSport's tube park opens later this month, tickets now on sale

WinSport's ski and snowboard hill has been open since last month and soon the facility's tube park will be too.

Tickets for the newly renamed Servus Tube Park went on sale on Thursday and the park itself opens on Dec. 18.

Tickets are for two-hour time periods in the mornings or afternoons and must be bought in advance.

This year marks the sixth year that it has been up and running.

“Since the inception of the tube park, we have been able to welcome new generations to snow sports," said WinSport’s chief operating officer John Sutherland in a news release.

"We can continue to help keep people of all ages active during the winter months.”

The tube park will have discounted tickets on select Friday evenings. Tickets are $15 each and Friday sessions run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets for Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28 will be available for purchase starting Jan. 3.