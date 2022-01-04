WinSport ski and snowboard hill closed until Friday due to cold weather
Melissa Gilligan
Calgary's bitterly cold weather has caused the closure of WinSport's ski and snowboard hill.
WinSport announced on Tuesday that the frigid forecast has caused them to shutter the hill from Jan. 4 to Jan 6.
"Based on the current Environment Canada forecast, we anticipate reopening the hill to guests on Friday," WinSport said in a news release.
Calgarians who hope to visit WinSport are asked to keep an eye on their website for the latest weather updates, including lift statuses.
