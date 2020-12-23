Tubing will return to WinSport this holiday season as the ongoing snowmaking effort has been bolstered by upward of 40 centimetres of natural snow.

WinSport says its tube park at Canada Olympic Park will open to the public on Boxing Day and operate daily through Jan. 3, 2021.

A magic carpet will transport guests from the bottom of the hill to the top of the eight tubing lanes.

Tickets for the two-hour time slots must be purchased in advance and capacity will be limited to ensure physical distancing measures are observed. Face coverings will be mandatory on the hill and the magic carpet.

Come January, the tube park will operate on weekends and holidays only.