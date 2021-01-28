The lake effect snow machine kicked into high gear Wednesday night and snow squalls continue in the region Thursday.

Snow is piling up in some areas and there is more on the way.

A blast of cold air moving across Lake Huron is generating snow squalls.

Off-lake flurries started Wednesday in western Middlesex, Lambton, Huron, Perth and southern Bruce counties. Areas north and west of London had received between five and 15 cm of snow by Thursday afternoon.

The snow squall drifted into London Thursday, generating about five centimetres of light snow by late afternoon.

Whiteouts and blowing snow will continue Thursday night, as squalls will linger through the evening.

Snowfall amounts will vary significantly in the region, depending on where the snow band locks in. There is the potential for another five centimetres of snow in London.

Accumulations in Huron County will be the highest, with some areas expecting to see another 10-15 cm. Squalls will continue in parts of Midwestern Ontario but wind down in the City of London overnight into Friday morning.

Blowing snow will be an issue with northwest winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.

Friday morning could bring another round of accumulating snow as winds continue from the northwest.

The coldest air of the winter season has also arrived, with the wind chill Thursday night expected to be feel close to -20, so bundle up.