Winter carnivals across the northeast this weekend

To celebrate winter in northern Ontario, many communities hold winter carnivals each year. Here is a list of where you will find them.

COCHRANE

Cochrane Winter Carnival Feb. 10 – 20, is the oldest winter carnival in Ontario.

Find the activities schedule here.

GREATER SUDBURY

Walden Winter Carnival Feb. 9 – 12 is celebrating its 50th year.

Find the schedule of events here.

NORTH BAY

Le Carnaval Feb. 4-11, also celebrating its 60th carnival.

Find the full schedule of events here.

SAULT STE. MARIE

Bon Soo started Feb. 3 and wraps up Feb. 11 it is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Find the schedule of events here.

TIMMINS

South Porcupine Winter Carnival Feb. 10 - 12.

Find the schedule of events here.

WEATHER FORECAST

Looks like a mix of sun and cloud with above-seasonal temperatures for most of northern Ontario on Saturday with a chance of flurries in the Cochrane, Kapuskasing, Wawa areas, Katie Behun said.

On Sunday, temperatures hovering around freezing.

CTV News weather specialist Rick Wyman will have the weekend weather forecast at noon Friday to help you plan your activities.