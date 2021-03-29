Winter comes back with a vengeance with storm, snowfall, and wind warnings: This is your Saskatoon forecast

The freezing rain has already begun in Saskatoon, and will turn to snow as temperatures fall this morning.

Severe wind gusts reaching 100km/h are in the mix, with total snowfall expected in the 10-15 cm range.

Travel is expected to be extremely treacherous, and discouraged if not essential.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Wind/Sleet/Snow

High: 2*

Evening: 4

Tuesday – Mainly Cloudy

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -4

Wednesday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: 6

*Denotes abnormal temperature trend