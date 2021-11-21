Winter conditions close multiple major highways and several weather alerts issued

Winter weather conditions Sunday night have closed several major highways in the region.

The 511 Ontario Twitter page has sent out multiple tweets throughout the evening alerting drivers to closed highways due to bad weather.

Highway 17 from White River to Terrace Bay was closed shortly after 4 p.m.

Highway 17 between Wawa and Terrace Bay was closed around 5:30 p.m.

Highway 655 from Driftwood to Timmins was closed just after 8 p.m.

Highway 17 from Batchawana to Terrace Bay was closed around 8:30 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m. Highway 11 was closed from Hearst to Longlac, however, by 8:10 that closure expanded from Cochrane to Longlac

The Ontario Provincial Police are also issuing tweets about road closures.

Highway 17 between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie was closed shortly before 9 p.m.

Highway 101 between Highway 11 and Highway 129 has also been shut down.

These highway closures come on top of several weather alerts that have been issued across the northeast region on Sunday.

Many areas currently have a winter weather travel advisory in effect:

Chapleau – Gogama

Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake

Geraldton – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Kapuskasing – Hearst

Kirkland Lake – Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Lake Nipigon – Wabakimi

Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East

Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa

Officials with Environment Canada are warning of 5-10 cm of snow expected by Monday morning with even more possible in some areas.

Fort Severn is in a special weather statement with “near zero visibilities” possible through Monday afternoon due to snow squalls.

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island is also in a snow squall warning. Officials say that 15 cm of snow or more in a 12 hour period is possible. This warning was issued around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

There is also a wind warning in place for Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island. Officials say that northwest wind gusts near 100 km/h are expected.

Lastly, Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls has been in a snowfall warning since 4 p.m. on Sunday with 15 cm expected by Monday afternoon.