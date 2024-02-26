Winter conditions drop daytime highs 12 to 17 degrees below average

Monday brought a harsh return to winter for most of Alberta, prompting a number of weather warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

The national weather agency issued extreme cold warnings for northern Alberta with early morning wind chill values near -40.

Central Alberta woke up to snowfall warnings with the national weather agency reporting as much as 20 centimetres of snow, as of 10 a.m. snowfall warnings remained in place for southern Alberta with ECCC forecasting similar snowfall totals for that region.

An infusion of Arctic air along with a lee low pressure system resulted in limited visibility and snow-covered roads throughout much of the province and the B.C. Interior.

According to the 511 Alberta map and cameras as of 10 a.m. Monday, areas around the capital region and central Alberta were hardest hit.

Strong north winds associated with the frontal system compounded issues from Sunday to Monday producing blowing snow, with widespread negative travel impacts reported across the Prairies.

This week will contain large fluctuations in temperatures.

Sunday’s daytime high of 5 C was 17 degrees warmer than the forecast high on Monday, and Wednesday’s daytime high will be 21 degrees warmer than Tuesday's.

Snow is expected to be intermittent throughout the week with the heaviest snowfall totals for Calgary occurring from Thursday night into Friday.

For the latest weather warnings from ECCC click here. Road conditions from 511 Alberta can be found here, and click here for road conditions from Drive BC.