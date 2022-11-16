Winter conditions on Highway 2 near Carstairs, Alta., prompt alert from police
A jackknifed travel trailer crashed on Highway 2 on Wednesday, leading RCMP to warn drivers about winter driving conditions.
Officials say the crash occurred at the overpass to Carstairs and is blocking one of the northbound lanes.
As a result of the incident, as well as the inclement weather conditions, police are advising drivers to slow down when passing through the area.
DETERIORATING CONDITIONS
Innisfail RCMP also warned motorists of deteriorating road conditions caused by snow and win on the QEII between Bowden to Highway 582. Police recommend against travel and ask motorists to take extra precautions.
QEII btwn Bowden and Crossfield reported as partly covered ice w/ strong wind & drifting snow. Adjust your driving to current conditions. (10:00am) #ABRoads pic.twitter.com/3vlPA8BNl6— 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) November 16, 2022
