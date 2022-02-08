Winter domes are popping up in Edmonton parks to get more people outside
Visitors to Edmonton’s River Valley parks can now comfortably spend even more time outdoors.
The City of Edmonton has introduced winter domes this season to provide added shelter near skating areas at Rundle, Victoria and Hawrelak parks.
While the “geodesic” domes aren't heated, it still offers respite from the winter conditions or a place to host a winter picnic, a release from the city read.
The domes are part of the city’s work through the WinterCity initiative to create comfortable and inviting spaces that encourage outdoor activity in the winter.
All of the domes will be lit after dark and there will be tables and benches placed inside for seating and skate changing.
Hours at each of the sites are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
The domes cannot be booked; instead it will be operated on a first come, first serve basis.
For more information on the City of Edmonton’s WinterCity strategy, click here.
On top of the domes, multiple Edmonton businesses are also offering an elevated outdoor experience during the colder months. For more details check out #YEGWinterPatios.
