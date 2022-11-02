Wallop of winter weather causes crashes, snow-covered roads in Calgary

The City of Calgary says its crews are continuing to clear major roads with a focus on routes leading out of the downtown core after a dump of snow that drastically slowed the Wednesday morning commute.

According to a snow and ice clearing update from the city, some 20 centimetres of snow had fallen as of 3 p.m. and another three centimetres was expected throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The city is working to clear major roads that see an average of 20,000 vehicles or more per day.

"Crews have been working on the priority routes, plowing snow and putting down material where needed, since the snow started," said a news release.

"They will continue this work tonight and into tomorrow."

Pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists are advised to use caution while travelling as roads and cycle tracks could be snow-covered and slippery.

Calgary police say 105 crashes were reported between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday, including 13 that involved injuries and nine hit-and-runs.

As of Wednesday at 3 p.m., Calgary remained under a snowfall warning. In it, Environment and Climate Change Canada warned that blowing snow and falling snow could limit visibility and contribute to transportation delays.

City of Calgary officials say they do not expect to issue a snow route parking ban.

Once the snow stops falling on Wednesday night, crews will launch the city's seven-day snowfall clearing plan.

HOW CALGARY HANDLES SNOW-COVERED ROADS

The City of Calgary follows a seven-day snow clearing plan, which is activated as soon as snow stops.

First, crews take on Priority 1 routes, which include roads with more than 20,000 vehicles per day, as well as downtown cycle tracks. Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail are maintained by the provincial government.

Crews then focus on Priority 2 routes — roads that carry 5,000 to 19,999 vehicles a day — like Kensington Road and Acadia Drive, as well as designated emergency routes around hospitals and fire stations, bus routes and roads with on-street bike lanes.

After that, crews turn to clearing Priority 3 to Priority 4 routes, which include residential areas and school and playground zones.

The city's annual snow and ice clearing budget is $40.7 million.

SNOW-ROUTE PARKING BANS

The city will tow and/or ticket drivers who don't move vehicles out of designated areas during a ban.

The City of Calgary can declare a snow-route parking ban to help road crews clear streets from snow.

The parking bans are put in place when Calgary has seen a significant accumulation of snow.

Once called, snow-route parking bans can be in place for up to 72 hours.

Snow routes are indicated by blue signs with a white snowflake symbol.

Any vehicles left on snow routes during the ban can be ticketed or towed, but on-street accessible parking is exempt.