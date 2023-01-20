Winter-like forecast returns for Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex can say goodbye to the near double digit temperatures.
After enjoying spring-like weather for the past couple of weeks, Environment Canada predicting both snow and rain showers for the region on Friday.
Heading into the weekend, temperatures will hover around the freezing mark with flurries in the forecast.
Friday: A few rain showers or flurries ending this morning then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. Temperature steady near plus 2.
Friday Night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.
Saturday: Cloudy. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning.
Sunday: Periods of snow. High zero.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 3.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High zero.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.
