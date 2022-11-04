Winter preparations underway to prevent 'ice bombs' on Port Mann, Alex Fraser bridges

With colder temperatures in the forecast, falling ice and snow from bridge cables continues to be a major concern for Metro Vancouver drivers.

B.C.'s Transportation Ministry says winter preparations are underway on the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges in order to "to keep people and goods moving safely and efficiently during inclement weather."

In a news release, the provincial ministry says its maintenance contractors are closely monitoring the weather conditions and can activate the cable collar systems sooner in bad weather.

The cable collar systems are used to remove any snow that builds up on the cables. They were installed after an "ice bomb" fiasco in 2012, which damaged about 350 vehicles on the Port Mann when built up snow and ice fell from the collars, shattering windshields.

Similar incidents have been reported on the Alex Fraser Bridge in recent years, even though the ministry says "falling ice and snow was rare for the first 30 years of its operation."

"Changing climate has resulted in more frequent instances of falling ice and snow from bridge cables," the ministry says.

The ministry adds that while cable collars have proved to be successful in removing most of the snow on the cables, some snow may still shed naturally as the weather warms up or if it's blown off by the wind.

"In certain conditions, a partial or full closure of the Alex Fraser or Port Mann bridges may be necessary to ensure driver safety," it adds.

The ministry is asking drivers to check their route on DriveBC before setting out.