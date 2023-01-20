Winter Pride Party celebrated on Edmonton Ski Club slopes
Drag queens took over the slopes at the Edmonton Ski Club Friday evening as part of the first Winter Pride Party.
The ski hill offered special pricing on lift tickets, snow tubing and rentals, and had a DJ spinning tunes and drag stars Vanity Fair and Gabe Itch performing.
"We are all about inclusivity and making sport and recreation accessible to all Edmontonians," said Zoey Sloan, Edmonton Ski Club general manager.
For her, the event was about encouraging people to embrace Edmonton's winter city roots.
"We are just looking forward to a fun night out," Sloan added. "Something different and out of the ordinary where people can come together and feel safe and included."
While Pride is celebrated in June, Vanity Fair and Gabe Itch said it's important to celebrate the LGBTQ2S+ community throughout the year.
"Any excuse to celebrate Pride year-round is a great experience," Vanity Fair said.
"It's just another way to be super inclusive with people who might be athletes or queer people who are afraid to go to a skill hill because of their abilities," Gabe Itch echoed.
-
'We are raising the flag': Edmonton protesters stand in solidarity with Palestinian peopleProtesters displayed Palestinian flags as they marched and chanted through downtown Edmonton Sunday afternoon, raising awareness of new plans by Israel's prime minister that critics say will negatively impact the country's democracy.
-
Return of Lunar New Year parade brings 'hope,' celebration to Vancouver's ChinatownA beloved annual event returned to the streets of Vancouver's Chinatown Sunday, with locals and visiting politicians alike welcoming the year of the rabbit.
-
South Walkerville man protests ongoing train noise as councillor says 'conversation has started' feds to address issueFollowing three months of sleepless nights caused by the sound of train whistles loudly going off at random times throughout the day and night, a South Walkerville man says the issue has become "a matter of health."
-
No one hurt after train collides with van at rail crossing south of OttawaEmergency crews responded to the collision on County Road 18 near Dennison Road in North Grenville Sunday evening.
-
Regina residents speak out as Wascana Park master plan approaches reviewThe master plan for Regina's Wascana Park is up for review, and residents are being asked what they want added to the Queen City's largest green space.
-
Sunwing cancels some regular flights from Halifax, Moncton and FrederictonSunwing airlines has reduced its flight schedules from three airports in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
-
'Story stops': Regina museum expands exhibits to the outdoorsOutdoor museum exhibits are popping up around the Queen City as part of a new pilot project from Regina Eco-Museum.
-
Organization calling for education property tax dollars to be used elsewhereThe Province of Manitoba has begun phasing out the education tax rebate - but some Manitobans say they'd rather the money go somewhere else.
-
Waterloo player honoured at Team Canada ceremony in cityThe achievements of rising female hockey stars were in the spotlight in Waterloo on Sunday.