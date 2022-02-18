Winter road conditions lead to 12 collisions in Regina

Winter conditions, like ice and snow, are being blamed for a dozen collisions along Ring Road Friday morning.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said officers had responded to 12 collisions along Ring Road. It was particularly bad from Dewdney Avenue to Albert Street. RPS said one of the collisions resulted in two injuries.

“The visibility I think was a bit of an issue depending on where you were driving and how open the areas were,” Elizabeth Popowich, a media spokesperson with RPS, said. “With that wind, it doesn’t take long to lose sight of the road, hit a patch of ice and suddenly have to come to a stop.”

Police reminded residents that winter isn’t over and drivers need to slow down, give themselves more time to get to their destination and keep a safe distance from other vehicles.

“We have to drive to the [road] conditions, not necessarily the posted speed limit,” Popowich added.

CAA Saskatchewan said in 24 hours, it responded to 74 calls in the Regina area. Nineteen were tows or pulling a vehicle out of a snowbank.

Christine Niemczyk, the director of corporate communications with CAA Saskatchewan, said every vehicle should have an emergency kit in case it gets stuck. It should include a cell phone, mobile charger, food and a flashlight.

“You also want to pack extra winter gear,” Niemczyk added. “That means for everyone driving with you, including the driver. Throw in an extra parka, boots, mittens and toques.”

The highway hotline posted several “travel not recommended advisories” in southeast Saskatchewan throughout Friday, citing ice and blowing snow on the road. (https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/mobile/ )

The winter conditions are expected to continue throughout the long weekend.

Residents travelling are asked to do so safely and to check the road conditions before heading out.