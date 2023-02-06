Winter roads now open for northern Manitoba

Manitoba’s winter road system is now open for northern Manitoba communities.

The Manitoba government announced the opening of the roads on Monday, saying these roads are important for the delivery of essential goods and regional travel.

Since the 1970s, the road network has allowed for the hauling of freight to northern Manitoba, and provides communities with inter-community travel and access to the rest of the province.

The road system, which is 2,375 kilometres, crosses muskeg, streams, rivers and lakes, and provides employment opportunities for hundreds of people through construction and maintenance.

The winter roads are usually open from mid-January to mid-March, depending on the weather. The roads help more than 30,000 residents in 22 communities and facilitate about 2,500 shipments every year. This includes shipments of fuel, construction materials, heavy equipment and store supplies.

Weather conditions may cause the closure of some sections of the roads. Manitobans are encouraged to contact communities for any entry requirements.

A full list of Manitoba’s winter road system can be found online.