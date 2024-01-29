Winter roads reopen in Manitoba

More than 2,000 kilometres of additional roads connecting communities in Manitoba have reopened.

The province announced Monday that the winter road system has reopened for the season.

“Manitoba’s winter road system is a crucial transportation route for many northern communities,” said Lisa Naylor, transportation and infrastructure minister, in a news release. “Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure is dedicated to providing safe winter road routes, as soon as weather conditions allow.”

The winter roads have been in effect since 1971, and play an important role in transporting freight to remote and northern communities, the province said. The roads are built on land and ice and span 2,375 kilometres over streams, rivers, lakes and muskeg, and also give people in those communities a chance to travel. The province says more than 30,000 Manitobans in 22 communities are serviced by the roads.

Opening and closing dates are determined by weather conditions.

The roads are typically in operation from mid-January to mid-March. A five-year selection of data on road operations can be found below.