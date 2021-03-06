Ottawa remains within winter's clutches as a mass of cold air continues to keep the capital at well below normal temperatures.

By this time of the year, our average high would be just below 0 C, but Environment Canada's forecast for Saturday includes a high of minus 8 C with a wind chill of minus 13.

The forecast also calls for clouds and a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

Expect cloud cover to clear Saturday night. The overnight low is minus 17 C with a wind chill of minus 21.

Sunday is looking partly sunny but winter's icy fingers remain curled around the city, with a high of minus 7 C and a wind chill of minus 10.

By Monday, however, winter's iron grip appears to loosen, and we see a seasonal high of minus 1 C with lots of sunshine.

More sunny weather is in the forecast for Tuesday and spring appears to be extending its velvet-gloved hand with a high of 7 C forecast. Clouds and showers greet us midweek.