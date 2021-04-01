Winter season wraps up at WinSport after the weekend

Skiers and snowboarders enjoying Alberta's spring skiing conditions will have one last chance to get in some runs at Winsport this weekend, before the final day of the winter season.

The last day of the 2020-21 winter season for the ski hill and Tube Park will be Sunday, April 4.

“We are proud to have provided exceptional recreational opportunities for Calgarians during this difficult time,” said WinSport Chief Operating Officer John Sutherland in a release on Friday. “Despite the challenges of operating a ski and snowboard hill during the pandemic and roller-coaster weather patterns, this season has been a tremendous success."

The ski hill and Tube Park are open through Sunday. Ski hill hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Tube Park is operating from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Passholders need to reserve their time online and non-passholders can buy two-hour tickets in advance online. Users of the Tube Park must also buy their tickets online.

COVID-19 protocols are in place and facility users must wear a mask and maintain physical distance from others.

“Thank you to our passholders, lesson participants, our day-ticket guests and tube park guests for following COVID protocols and helping to keep our team and other guests safe over the past four and half months,” said Sutherland.

WinSport also offers summer programming, visit the website for details.