Winter skiing wraps at Blue Mountain Resort after 'longer than the average season'

The ski season wrapped up at Blue Mountain Resort on Monday after a successful 120 days.

"It's a bit longer than the average season," said Tara Lowell, Blue Mountain Resort's public relations manager.

During the pandemic, the tourism industry was hit hard, with provincial lockdowns and tightened restrictions impacting area ski resorts.

This winter season, however, was a different story.

"It was certainly better than last year, or even the winter before," Lowell said.

Skiers and snowboarders in Collingwood on Easter weekend were thrilled to be able to take advantage of the slopes long after other resorts had closed.

"It's very exciting to be out, and it's the middle of April. It's not normally like this, so it's very exciting," said one skier.

Lowell noted the eased provincial restrictions impacted the resort's season.

"People were able to take advantage of more amenities at the resort, like indoor dining. Like some of the other activities off-hill that we have. But throughout the season, we consistently saw people coming to ski and ride."

Spring activities are now open despite the lingering snow, and the resort is preparing to switch gears for the summer season.