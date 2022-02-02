Winter storm and snowfall warnings in effect across southwestern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued winter storm and snowfall warnings throughout most of southwestern Ontario, as a prolonged system tracks toward the province.

The national weather agency warns upwards of 30 cm of snow can fall in some areas by Thursday morning.

Waterloo-Wellington is currently under a snowfall warning with 15-25 cm of snow expected in the area, or 2 cm of snowfall per hour at times.

According to Environment Canada, rain showers will transition to snow Wednesday morning. Snow is expected to continue through the evening before easing by Thursday morning. There is still some uncertainty regarding additional snowfall amounts on Thursday.

Motorists are urged to expect reduced visibility and adjust with changing road conditions.

PARKING BANS

Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge have all declared snow events, with parking bans coming into effect on Wednesday night.

Kitchener and Waterloo’s will start at 9 p.m., and Cambridge’s is scheduled for midnight.

The Township of Wellesley says a ban will come into effect there at 11:59 p.m.

A snow event has also been declared for Woolwich Township.

They will remain in effect for 24 hours, unless they’re extended or cancelled by the municipality.

REGIONAL AND MUNICIPAL SNOW PLOWS

Waterloo Region officials issued a release that said their crews will be plowing regional roads outside city limits during the winter storm, city crews will work on their municipal roads, while the roads in the four local townships will be plowed by their township teams.

Officials have asked for residents to wait one day before submitting a service request online for any areas that have not been plowed.

PUBLIC TRANSIT

GRT officials have asked residents to monitor their twitter account for ‘real-time’ updates regarding bus or train delays.

VACCINATION CLINICS

Waterloo Region’s public health unit said vaccination clinics will remain open for residents “who can get their safely”.

Officials said they will provide updates if clinics need to closes due to the weather.

However Huron Perth Public Health has cancelled their COVID-19 vaccination clinics Wednesday at the Stratford Rotary Complex and in Exeter at the South Huron Recreation Centre.

The Milverton Medical Centre’s planned COVID-19 vaccination clinic has also been cancelled.

Huron Perth officials said anyone who had appointments at the three clinics can rebook an appointment or walk in to another clinic.