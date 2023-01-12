Winter storm timing and impacts for the Maritimes

A developing winter storm moving towards Quebec and Maine will bring a mix of heavy snow, freezing rain, rain and gusty southerly winds to the Maritimes Friday into Saturday.

TIMING

Weather conditions deteriorate quickly in the Maritimes Friday morning into afternoon. Snow becomes heavy and widespread in New Brunswick Friday morning.

Snow turning to rain will spread across Nova Scotia and towards Prince Edward Island.

By Friday afternoon, southern New Brunswick, P.E.I., and Nova Scotia will all be in rain.

Central areas of New Brunswick can expect a mix of ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain.

Northern areas of New Brunswick is forecast to see heavy snow and ice pellets.

Rain is expected for most of Friday night with a continuing mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain for the northernmost communities of New Brunswick.

More rain is forecast for P.E.I. and Nova Scotia Saturday, with a patchy, icy mix of precipitation for New Brunswick.

SNOW

The highest snowfall totals are expected in northern New Brunswick. The area from Edmundston to Bathurst could pick up 30 to 45 cm. Just south of that area, from Grand Falls to Miramichi, 20 to 30 cm is a reasonable expectation.

Woodstock, Fredericton, and eastward into western P.E.I. could pick up 10 to 20 cm of snow and ice pellets before a turn to freezing rain and rain.

Moncton, N.B., Charlottetown, and northern Cumberland County in Nova Scotia, as well as the Cape Breton Highlands, will see up to 10 cm before a turn to rain. The remainder of the Maritimes should generally see five cm or less of snow before a turn to rain.

Most of New Brunswick is under a winter storm warning. A snowfall warning is in effect for Prince and Queens counties on P.E.I.

RAIN

Through Friday, the most rain is expected near the Bay of Fundy coastline of New Brunswick where rainfall warnings have been issued. Thirty to 50 mm of rain in that area could contribute to hydroplaning conditions on roads and localized flooding at low points in terrain.

Rain amounts of 10 to 25 mm are expected for P.E.I. and Nova Scotia on Friday. However, for both of those provinces, additional rain on Saturday could bring storm totals into the 30 to 50+ mm range.

Regardless, it's important to keep in mind that the winter ground is frozen and saturated in many areas, which will increase water runoff and associated issues.

It's recommended homeowners make sure property drainage is free and clear of snow and ice.

WIND

Widespread southerly wind gusts of 40 to 80 km/h are expected by Friday afternoon in the region. The strongest gusts are most likely on exposed areas of the coast and higher terrain.

Northern Inverness County in Cape Breton is under a wind warning for gusts that could reach as high as 130 km/h as a result of the topography of the Cape Breton Highlands.

The wind in northern New Brunswick will be lighter but also out of an east/northeast direction. That keeps that part of the Maritimes colder Friday, hence more snow and ice pellet accumulation.

The Confederation Bridge has an advisory out that traffic restrictions may be necessary Friday. Marine Atlantic is advising that the North Sydney – Port aux Basque sailing Friday into Saturday could be impacted.

NOTES OF CAUTION

Driving conditions on roads for northern and central New Brunswick are likely to be terrible for much of Friday.

Residents should consider postponing non-essential travel if they can. Where the snow does add up to higher totals, it is going to have some weight to it. This is particularly true if ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain mix in.

Maritimers should take their time clearing and take breaks as needed to avoid physical strain.

The weighty snow also increases the risk of drooping or falling tree branches, which would add a risk of power outages should they contact lines.