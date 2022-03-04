Winter storm approaching northeastern Ontario prompts weather alerts

Environment Canada has issued a series of weather alerts for communities in northeastern Ontario as a Colorado low approaches the region bringing messy weather.

Northeastern Ontario is bracing for another winter storm this weekend with significant snow and freezing rain expected.

WINTER STORM WATCHES

Snowfall between 10 and 20 centimetres and two to five millimetres of ice are possible by Sunday evening in the following areas:

Chapleau - Missinaibi Lake

Timmins - Cochrane - Iroquois Falls

Wawa - Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

"Snow will begin Saturday morning or afternoon. The snow is expected to transition to freezing rain or ice pellets Saturday evening and persist into Sunday morning before transitioning back to snow Sunday afternoon," Environment Canada said Friday morning.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Consider changing travel plans accordingly as hazardous winter travelling conditions are likely."

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENTS

Meanwhile, five to 10 centimetres of snow and ice pellets are expected in the rest of the northeast along with up to 10 millimetres of ice accretion.

"Snow is expected to begin by Saturday afternoon, becoming mixed with ice pellets late Saturday afternoon. The snow will change to freezing rain Saturday night and continue into Sunday morning before transitioning back to snow Sunday afternoon," Environment Canada said.