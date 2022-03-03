Winter storm approaching the northeast

A strong winter storm is expected to blow into northeastern Ontario this weekend bringing snow, freezing rain and ice pellets.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the entire region from the eastern shores of Lake Superior to the Quebec border.

"Snow is expected to arrive Saturday. The snow may change to freezing rain or ice pellets for several hours Saturday night into Sunday before transitioning back to snow Sunday afternoon," the weather alert said.

The storm is being caused by a strong low-pressure system from Colorado that is tracking towards the northeast.

"Untreated surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," Environment Canada said.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Consider changing travel plans accordingly as hazardous winter travelling conditions are possible."