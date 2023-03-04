Winter storm blows through Windsor-Essex, sunny skies move in

The sun was shining Saturday melting much of the ice and snow after another winter storm hit Windsor-Essex, knocking out power for many in the region.

A winter storm warning was in effect Friday as a winter blast blew through the region bringing heavy snowfall, freezing rain and high winds with it.

According to Enwin, residents in various Windsor neighbourhoods experienced power outages due to the storm. Outages were also reported in Belle River, Essex Leamington and Kingsville.

Although our community is within a weather advisory with heavy snow and winds, ENWIN Crews are out and ready. As a reminder, poor weather conditions may cause downed wires. Drive with care. Stay at least 30 feet away from downed wires and report any to ENWIN at 519-255-2727. pic.twitter.com/5TWosgwtsg

Snow removal crews in the city and county prepared for the mix of rain and snow, sending trucks to salt the icy and slippery streets.

City of Windsor crews are preparing for more rain and snow in the forecast. Wet snow will begin later this afternoon tapering off to lighter snow or rain showers overnight into Saturday morning. Here are some tips for a safe commute: https://t.co/HmP5K97wER #YQG #YQGTraffic pic.twitter.com/p8MjQHsOax

The snow/rain mix continued to fall throughout the evening. By Saturday morning, the sun was shining, melting some of the snow on the roads.

The weekend forecast is singing a much different tune than Friday’s weather with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 4C expected for both days.

According to Environment Canada, the region can expect some north wind at 30 km/h gusting up to 60 km/h becoming light in the morning.

In the evening, temperatures will cool keeping at a steady 1C with cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight.

Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and cloud Sunday with another high of 4C.

The average high for this time of year is 3.7C.