Winter storm cancels some school buses in Simcoe County
Wicked weather in parts of Simcoe County has stalled school buses on Monday morning.
All school buses and vans in the west and south weather zones have been cancelled. This includes communities such as; Collingwood, Stayner, Wasaga Beach, Alliston, Beeton, Bradford, Cookstown and Tottenham.
Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium says the cancellations were due to poor road and visibility conditions.
On Monday, Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning for parts of the region with snow accumulations of around five centimetres with 60 km/h winds.
Schools will remain open for learning on Monday.
In neighbouring Grey County, all school buses are cancelled in Meaford and Thornbury. Beaver Valley and Georgian Bay Community Schools are open.
-
-
Vatican insider expects residential school apology in CanadaAuthor and long-time Vatican correspondent Gerard O'Connell expects Pope Francis will want to be in Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system.
-
High school garden boxes project gets wave of community support in TimminsThe involvement of a Timmins high school woodworking class in a community-funded garden box project is seeing an outpouring of community support, with groups asking for their own student-made pieces.
-
Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dead at 62Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died at 62, the team announced Monday.
-
'We were lucky to get on this flight': Ukrainians arrive in Edmonton on donated planeDozens of Ukrainians who fled the war in their home country arrived in Edmonton Monday night.
-
-
'Infringement of my rights': Man with MS speaks out about Stanley Park traffic changesRobert Best says traffic changes implemented in Stanley Park early in the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on people with disabilities.
-
'Bloody cold': Heating situation at Ontario nursing home leaves some residents trying to keep warmA Whitby, Ont. nursing home had the heat back on Monday afternoon after a “heating situation” created chilly conditions for some residents inside the facility.
-
RCMP search for three people following home invasion; one person shotManitoba RCMP are searching for three suspects after investigators say a home in Benito, Man. was broken into and one person was shot.