Winter storm cancels some school buses in Simcoe County

Wicked weather in parts of Simcoe County has stalled school buses on Monday morning.

All school buses and vans in the west and south weather zones have been cancelled. This includes communities such as; Collingwood, Stayner, Wasaga Beach, Alliston, Beeton, Bradford, Cookstown and Tottenham.

Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium says the cancellations were due to poor road and visibility conditions.

On Monday, Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning for parts of the region with snow accumulations of around five centimetres with 60 km/h winds.

Schools will remain open for learning on Monday.

In neighbouring Grey County, all school buses are cancelled in Meaford and Thornbury. Beaver Valley and Georgian Bay Community Schools are open.