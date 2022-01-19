Winter storm causes school bus cancellations around northeastern Ont.

Poor road conditions following the snowstorm that blew into the northeast region have caused a series of school bus cancellations Wednesday for many communities and closed some schools. Here is what you need to know.

SUDBURY STUDENT SERVICES CONSORTIUM

All school buses in the Sudbury, Massey and Espanola areas are cancelled for the day Wednesday, but schools remain open. The cancellations also affect St-Charles, Noelville, Monetville, Markstay, Hagar, Warren and Killarney.

The school buses on Manitoulin Island are still running.

ALGOMA & HURON-SUPERIOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

In the northern area, school buses have been cancelled in Dubreuilville, White River, Wawa, Chapleau, and Spanish for the day Wednesday.

All routes in the Central Algoma area are running as scheduled. In the Sault Ste. Marie area, all school bus routes are running as scheduled for this week, including the four routes that have been delayed all week.

NIPISSING – PARRY SOUND STUDENT TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

There are 13 corridor cancellations affecting schools buses in the following areas:

Britt/Nobel

McDougall/Whitestone/Ahmic Harbour

Town of Parry Sound

Mactier, Humphrey, Rosseau

West Nipissing, including River Valley, Field, Verner/Lavigne, Sturgeon Falls/Jocko Point

Highway 11 north of North Bay

Mattawa

North Bay

Callander, Bonfield and East Ferris

Redbridge/Thorne

East Parry Sound North, north and south of and including Highway 522, Port Loring/Restoule, Nipissing/Commanda, Powassan/Trout Creek, South River/Sundridge, Burk's Falls/Magnetawan, Katrine/Emsdale/Kearney/Sprucedale/Novar/Almaguin Highlands Secondary

Trout Lake/Four Mile Lake Road

NORTH EAST TRI-BOARD STUDENT TRANSPORTATION

Three public schools are closed due to weather: Kerns, Temagami and Elk Lake.

The North East Tri-Board has cancelled 269 school bus routes for the day Wednesday. Find the list here.