An Alberta Clipper is bringing freezing rain and snow to Manitoba, resulting in icy highways which have led to several road and school closures.

As of Thursday at 7 a.m., Manitoba Infrastructure’s 511 website reported Hwy. 1 closed from Winnipeg west to Portage la Prairie and east from Hwy. 207 to Hadashville.

The province is also reporting the closure of Hwy. 5 from Grandview to the Saskatchewan border and Hwy. 83 from Foxwarren to north of Roblin. Hwy. 45 is closed from Rossburn to Russell.

Many other highways in the south and southwest are listed as partially ice-covered although they remain open.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

Poor road conditions are forcing school cancellations across southern Manitoba Thursday. The following divisions and schools are reporting closures

The Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine has closed these schools:

École Saint-Lazare ;

École Jours-de-Plaine ;

École Gilbert-Rosset ;

École Régionale Notre-Dame ;

École Aurèle Lemoine ;

École La Source ; and.

École Saint-Joachim

Other rural divisions report the following closures:

Evergreen School Division : all schools closed ;

Prairie Rose School Division: all schools closed, staff asked to report when safe;

Southwest Horizon School Division: all schools are closed but remote learning continues; and,

Swan Valley School Division: all schools closed. Remote learning cancelled.

This is story will be updated as new information is received. More to come.