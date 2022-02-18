Winter storm cleanup underway in Windsor-Essex
Snow removal crews in Windsor and Essex County are working to clear the latest round of snowfall in the region.
Environment Canada says the region got about 25.9 millimetres of precipitation on Thursday. That includes ice pellets, freezing rain and snow.
CTV meteorologist Gary Archibald says the region received about 15 to 20 centimetres of snow.
In Windsor, crews plow and salt main streets first, then move to the residential roads. Acting operations executive director Phong Nguy tells AM800's The Morning Drive he expects the shift to residential to take place sometime Friday.
Nguy says it was an intense storm, especially early Friday morning.
"We're still a little bit behind and then we are still catching up right now on our main roads and then after that, just judging from this, we're getting roughly four to six inches of snow so we are going to go into residential a little later today," says Nguy.
As the snow tapered off early Friday morning, Environment Canada rescinded the winter storm warning around 3:30 a.m.
