An incoming winter storm has led to the closure of a number of Manitoba highways as southern parts of the province are placed under a blizzard and winter storm warning.

The storm, which is forecast to dump up to 25 cm of snow on parts of southern Manitoba, arrived in the southeast Tuesday morning. On Tuesday evening, the province warned the following highways were closed due to poor winter driving conditions:

Highway 10, from Minnedosa to Brandon

Highway 16, from Minnedosa to Highway 1

Highway 5, from Grandview to the Saskatchewan border

Highway 16, from Highway 83 to the Saskatchewan border

Highway 45 from Russell to Rossburn

Highway 83, from PR 355 to Highway 57

PR 482, from Highway 5 to Highway 83

More information about road closures in Manitoba can be found online.

The majority of southern Manitoba has been placed under a winter storm or blizzard warning, or a blowing snow advisory.

Environment Canada said much of the Red River Valley can expect snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm by Wednesday morning, with some areas getting between 10 and 25 cm.

"A swath of 15 to 25 cm is likely north of the Trans-Canada and Yellowhead Highways," Environment Canada said in a warning posted online. "Winnipeg and areas between the Trans-Canada and the international border should expect a snow total of 5 to 10 cm."

It said strong northerly winds with gusts up to 80 km/h may hit parts of southern Manitoba, causing blizzard conditions which are expected to last until Wednesday afternoon.

More information about the warnings in place in Manitoba can be found on the Environment Canada website.