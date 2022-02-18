Winter storm closes some schools, cancels buses for second day in a row across region

Inclement weather has caused the closure of some schools and bus cancellations across the region for the second day in a row.

School buses are cancelled for the day in Middlesex, Oxford, Elgin Counties, and the Red Zone. Bus routes in London will start as scheduled.

FEB 18: School purpose vehicles are CANCELLED for the day in Middlesex, Oxford, Elgin Counties, and Red Zone. Bus routes in the City of London will start on schedule. Visit https://t.co/nvhAoKd0jp for a full list of cancelled routes. @TVDSB @LDCSB pic.twitter.com/zwxBeGMvzG

The Thames Valley District school Board will move to online learning for all schools in Elgin County, Oxford County, Middlesex County and the Red Zone.

In support of #TVDSB’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all staff and students, ALL schools in Elgin County, Oxford County, Middlesex County and the Red Zone will transition to remote learning as a result of bus cancellations in those areas. pic.twitter.com/SNyxJwikt9

Although there are no school buses operating, all London District Catholic School Board schools will be open Friday.

There are also school closures and bus delays or cancellations across Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.

#OPP urging everyone to #slowdown and drive according to the road and weather conditions. Roadways #Snow covered. Please #drivesafely, clear off all windows and turn entire headlighting system ON and get home safely to your families. ^es pic.twitter.com/45CqSA8Daf

Western University cancelled afternoon classes Thursday but all operations will resume as normal Friday. Fanshawe College will also operate as normal.

Although Environment Canada has lifted most of the warnings for our area, many roads remain icy and snow covered from Thursday's freezing rain and heavy snow. Motorists should give themselves extra time to get to their destinations Friday and drive according to road conditions.

There are reports of several crashes along the 400-series highways across Southwestern Ontario.

OPP had to close some stretches of the 401 near Tilbury and the 402 in Lambton County Thursday because of numerous crashes and poor driving conditions.