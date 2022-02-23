Winter storm could bring 5-10 cm of snow to Ottawa on Friday

A winter storm could blanket Ottawa with 5 to 10 cm of snow for the start of the final weekend of February.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa, Prescott and Russell and Smiths Falls, Lanark and Sharbot Lake.

"A developing low pressure centre will bring a swath of snow to the region beginning Friday morning and persisting through most of the day," Environment Canada said in a statement Wednesday evening.

Motorists are being warned to expect hazardous winter driving conditions on Friday.

Before the storm arrives, Ottawa will see below seasonal temperatures tonight and Thursday.

The forecast calls for a clear night, with a low of -20C.

Thursday will be sunny, with a high of -9C.

Snow is in the forecast for Friday, with a high of -8C.

The outlook for the weekend is sunshine on Saturday, and more snow on Sunday.