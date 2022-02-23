Winter storm could bring 5-10 cm of snow to Ottawa on Friday
A winter storm could blanket Ottawa with 5 to 10 cm of snow for the start of the final weekend of February.
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa, Prescott and Russell and Smiths Falls, Lanark and Sharbot Lake.
"A developing low pressure centre will bring a swath of snow to the region beginning Friday morning and persisting through most of the day," Environment Canada said in a statement Wednesday evening.
Motorists are being warned to expect hazardous winter driving conditions on Friday.
Before the storm arrives, Ottawa will see below seasonal temperatures tonight and Thursday.
The forecast calls for a clear night, with a low of -20C.
Thursday will be sunny, with a high of -9C.
Snow is in the forecast for Friday, with a high of -8C.
The outlook for the weekend is sunshine on Saturday, and more snow on Sunday.
-
Latest on Russia-Ukraine crisis: Biden condemns Russia for 'unjustified attack'The UN Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting Wednesday night at the request of Ukraine, which says there is an immediate threat of a Russian invasion.
-
North Bay business survey finds labour shortage, community safety issuesBusinesses in North Bay filling out a business retention and expansion survey said community safety remains the top concern.
-
Edmonton man arrested in Sherwood Park for fraud offences: RCMPRCMP have arrested a man who allegedly tried to buy a vehicle with fake identification in Sherwood Park.
-
Man, cat rescued after single-vehicle crash in Port HardyA man and his cat are safe after being rescued from a pickup truck that went into an estuary in Port Hardy Wednesday afternoon.
-
Cool B.C. grandfather eats nachos, survives 5 days lost at seaA B.C. man who spent five-and-a-half days trapped on a raft on the Caribbean Sea never doubted that he would survive.
-
Sault continues dispute with carpenters unionThe carpenters union launched a grievance against the City of Sault Ste. Marie following an amendment to the Ontario Labour Relations Act that allowed municipalities to open tenders with non-affiliated companies.
-
Ukrainian Calgarians concerned for family as tensions rise and Alberta pledges $1 million to humanitarian aidAlberta’s premier is committing $1 million to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress to help with humanitarian aid for Ukrainian Citizens, as Russian troops appear poised to invade their country.
-
Want Paxlovid? B.C. website determines eligibility for antiviral treatmentsThe B.C. government has launched an online assessment tool that determines whether you're eligible for COVID-19 antiviral treatments.
-
IIO investigating after driver crashes while allegedly fleeing police in AbbotsfordB.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a driver who was allegedly fleeing police crashed his vehicle into another one in Abbotsford Wednesday afternoon.