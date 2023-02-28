Winter storm could bring another 20cm of snow to central Ontario: Here's when

Just as south-central Ontario digs out from a recent dumping of snow, it appears the shovels won't have time to drip dry.

The end of the week may see the return of winter conditions just in time for the weekend.

Environment Canada is warning of a significant weather outlook for Friday that could see a blanket of 10 to 20 centimetres spread throughout southern Ontario.

While the national weather agency hedges its bet stating that there is "much uncertainty" in the system's track, it notes the blowing snow and accumulation bring warnings of an impactful system.

The outlook states the system will move east towards Ottawa on Saturday, but only after another five to 10 centimetres covers the region.