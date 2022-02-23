Winter storm could bring up to 10 cm of snow to Ottawa
A winter storm could blanket Ottawa with 5 to 10 cm of snow for the start of the final weekend of February.
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa, Prescott and Russell and Smiths Falls, Lanark and Sharbot Lake.
"A developing low pressure centre will bring a swath of snow to the region beginning Friday morning and persisting through most of the day," Environment Canada said in a statement Wednesday evening.
The weather agency is warning of heavy snow at times, with up to 10 cm expected to fall. Drivers are warned to expect hazardous conditions on the roads and should plan accordingly.
Before the snow comes,
Motorists are being warned to expect hazardous winter driving conditions on Friday.
Before the storm arrives, Thursday will be sunny with a high of -9 C.
Friday will see a high of -9 C along with the snow.
The outlook for the weekend is sunshine on Saturday, and more snow on Sunday.
