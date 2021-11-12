Winter storm delaying mail delivery in southern Manitoba and Winnipeg
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
You might have to wait a little longer for your package to be delivered in Winnipeg and southern Manitoba.
Due to the winter storm that started Thursday and ended on Friday, Canada Post announced it has issued a red delivery service alert in the City of Winnipeg and southern Manitoba.
“The safety of our employees is our number one priority,” the company said in a statement. “A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending out our delivery agents or recalling them. Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so.”
Canada Post asked people to make sure there is no ice on their walkways, stairs and driveways so mail carriers can make to the front door safely.
