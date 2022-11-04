Winter storm expected to hit Saskatoon

Heavy snowfall, strong winds, and blowing snow are expected to hit Saskatoon on Saturday.

That's according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

An area spanning from North Battleford to Prince Albert, Martensville, Saskatoon, and Melfort can expect 10 to 20 centimetres of snow courtesy of an Alberta clipper, the weather agency said.

Winds will pick up Saturday afternoon and combined with the falling snow will reduce visibility.

Residents have been advised to avoid travel if possible.

Freezing rain is expected Friday night and into Saturday morning.