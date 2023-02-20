Winter storm expected to hit southern Ontario this week

A special weather statement has been issued for southern Ontario with a snow and ice storm that could cause 'widespread' power outages headed for some areas.

According to Environment Canada, the storm is expected to hit Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Some areas of southern Ontario are expected to be hit with mainly with snow, while others will be impacted by an ice storm.

"An approaching Colorado low is expected to bring a winter storm to much of southern Ontario," Environment Canada said Monday.

According to the weather agency, snow and ice pellets are expected across the area, and precipitation "may fall heavily at times leading to hazardous winter travel conditions."

Due to uncertainty over the exact timing and location of the storm, Environment Canada has not released how much snow is expected to fall.

Areas west of Toronto, like Hamilton, London and Niagara, are being warned of the potential of "significant ice build up."

"Freezing rain warnings are expected to be issued as the event draws nearer," Environment Canada said. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and extremely hazardous. Extended and widespread utility outages are possible."

According to The Weather Network, up to 15 centimetres of snow is possible by Thursday morning in parts of the Greater Toronto Area.

"The first alarm bells are beginning to sound for an ice storm across southern Ontario," Weather Network Meteorologist Tyler Hamilton said in a post about the storm. "Everyone in southern Ontario needs to be on guard for a winter storm later Wednesday."

Toronto, Hamilton, York Region, Durham Region, Halton Region, Peel Region, Kingston, London, Niagara, Waterloo, and Windsor are under special weather statements.