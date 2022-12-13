Winter storm expected to roll into Waterloo region Thursday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for later this week as a low pressure system moves into the region.

On Tuesday afternoon, the weather agency said the Region of Waterloo and Wellington County will experience a “wintry mix” starting Thursday.

“Strong wind gusts are expected to begin early Thursday morning and persist until Thursday evening. Freezing rain is expected Thursday morning until early Thursday afternoon, where it will then transition into snow,” the statement says.

The weather agency is warning of ice buildup from freezing rain and snowfall accumulations of up to five centemetres.

Wind gusts as strong as 80 kilometres per hour can also be expected.

The statement says the impacts could include icy and slippery roads, power outages, and damage to trees and property due to freezing rain and strong wind gusts.

Environment Canada is advising to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

The winter weather advisory covers much of southern Ontario, stretching from Windsor and into Quebec.

Snowfall accumulation is expected to differ in regions across the province, with Toronto expecting 10 centimetres, Kingston expecting 15 to 25 centimetres and Barrie expecting five to 10 centimetres.