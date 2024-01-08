Winter storm expected Tuesday with up to 30 cm of snow

Most of northeastern Ontario is under a winter storm watch as a strong weather system approaches the region and is expected to bring 15 to 30 centimetres of snow by Wednesday morning.

The storm is expected to begin late Tuesday afternoon and taper off Wednesday morning, the Environment Canada weather alert said.

"Northeast winds gusting up to 60 km/h will result in areas of blowing snow giving poor visibility at times," the alert said.

"The exact track of this weather system is still somewhat uncertain, and as a result, expected snowfall amounts may change."

Sault Ste. Marie and communities east to the Quebec border – including Manitoulin Island and Parry Sound – are affected.

Foleyet, Gogama and Kirkland Lake are also under the winter storm watch, while Timmins and the communities north along the Highway 11 corridor are not and may not receive as much snow.

"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," Environment Canada said.

"Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays."

There is also a risk of freezing rain and ice pellets in the Burk's Falls – Bayfield Inlet area Tuesday night with a possibility of rain in areas near Georgian Bay.

CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will continue to monitor the developing situation and provide updates.

READ: Weather alert upgraded to a winter storm warning Tuesday morning, some school buses cancelled.