Winter storm, flash freeze as weather warnings for northeastern Ont.

Flash freeze and winter storm warnings are in effect for several northeastern Ont. communities, Environment Canada said Tuesday afternoon.

Winter storm warnings are in effect in Timmins and surrounding areas, Little Abitibi, and areas near Kapuskasing and Hearst.

“Total snowfall and ice pellet accumulations of 20 to 40 cm,” Environment Canada said.

“Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Snowfall rates of 3 to 5 cm per hour expected Wednesday. Brief risk of freezing rain.”

Snow is expected to increase in intensity Tuesday afternoon or evening and will taper off Wednesday evening.

“Snow, heavy at times will begin this afternoon and may become mixed with ice pellets or freezing rain at times tonight,” the warning said.

“Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.”

Flash freeze warnings are in effect in Greater Sudbury, North Bay, Manitoulin Island, West Nipissing, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Kirkland Land and Temiskaming Shores.

“A dramatic change in temperatures is expected on Wednesday with the passage of a sharp cold front,” the warning said.

“Temperatures are expected to go from well above freezing to below freezing in just a matter of a few hours. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca.