Winter storm forces school, bus cancellations in Manitoba
A winter storm has touched down in southern Manitoba, prompting the cancellation of schools and buses around the province.
The following is a list of school closures for Jan. 18, 2022:
- Lord Selkirk School Division – All schools are closed and no buses are running. Staff are not expected to report to work;
- Division scolaire franco-manitobaine – Gabrielle-Roy, Lagimodière, Pointe des Chênes, Réal Bérard, Saint-Joachim, Saint-jean Baptiste, École Aurèle-Lemoine, École Sainte Agathe, École Noël-Ritchot, and École Saint-Georges are closed. École Régional Notre-Dame and École Gilbert-Rosset are open but there is no transportation. Buses are also cancelled for École Jours de Plaine and École Saint-Lazare ;
- Seine River School Division – Schools are closed and staff are not expected to report;
- Sunrise School Division – Schools are closed and staff are not expected to report;
- Interlake School Division - Schools are closed and buses are not running;
- Prairie Rose School Division - Schools are closed. Students should stay home and staff should work from home;
- Red River Valley School Division - Schools are closed and staff are expected to work from home;
- Hanover School Division - All schools are closed. Teachers should work from home;
- Evergreen School Division - Schools are closed and buses are cancelled;
- Red River College Polytechnic - The Steinbach campus, the Steinbach Language Training Centre site, and the Arborg Language Training Centre sitre are closed. All other campuses are open and online learning will continue without any delays.