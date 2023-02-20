Winter storm headed for southern Ontario

The warm weather being enjoyed by Waterloo region residents may end later this week as a Colorado low is expected to bring a winter storm to much of southern Ontario.

On Monday, Environment Canada said starting Wednesday night into Thursday morning a winter storm will bring a mix of snow and ice pellets leading to hazardous winter travel conditions.

Environment Canada said in an alert that a wintry mix of snow and ice pellets is expected across the area and precipitation may fall heavily at times leading to hazardous winter travel conditions.

There remains some uncertainty as to the exact location, timing, and accumulations of snow and ice pellets. Precipitation may mix with freezing rain in some areas, according to the alert.

The alert said surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow and ice pellets.

There may be a significant impact on travel in the region.

A tweet from Environment and Climate Change Canada said several hours of freezing rain will likely lead to ice accumulation between 5 and 20 millimetres.

Significant Weather Outlook for Ontario valid for Wednesday.#ONStorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/F8HsPDxMk3

On Tuesday, an update from Environment Canada said extended and widespread utility outages are possible.

On Tuesday afternoon, Hydro One said in a Tweet its crews are gearing up ahead of the freezing rain expected to hit the southern part of the province.

“Local road conditions may cause delays in our crews' response times,” the hydro company said in a Tweet.

Our crews are gearing up ahead of the freezing rain expected to begin February 22 across southwest and southern ON. Local road conditions may cause delays in our crews' response times. #ONStorm

Storm checklist: https://t.co/6Q7dLbNFtE

Outage updates: https://t.co/VLrSNPUez0 pic.twitter.com/rTmNy3TCIa