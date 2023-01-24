Winter storm hits Ottawa with 'significant snowfall' expected

A winter storm moved into Ottawa Wednesday afternoon, expected to bring up to 20 cm of snow over the next 18 to 24 hours.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays on roads across the city, while the Ottawa International Airport is advising travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

A snowfall warning is in effect, calling for 15 to 20 cm of snow and reduced visibility due to heavy snow.

"A Texas low will bring heavy snow to the area beginning late this afternoon. Heavy snow will taper off to flurries Thursday afternoon," Environment Canada said in a statement

"There will be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions"

The storm is part of a system that is expect to affect a large swath of the population between Windsor and Ottawa. The snowfall warning stretches from Cornwall-Morrisburg, through Brockville – Leeds and Grenville and Kingston.

The good news, Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips told CTV Morning Live, is that the precipitation will be limited to snow.

"We're not going to see any freezing rain or ice pellets or rain mixed with snow," he said. "It's all going to be the stuff that you shovel, plow and push."

Phillips said he doesn't expect Wednesday evening rush hour to be difficult, but Thursday morning will be a different story.

"Overnight, we'll probably see about 12 hours of heavy snow," he said. "The intensity's going to pick up quite quickly ... that means large accumulation and visibility that is quite restricted at times."

Ottawa has received about 42 cm of snow so far in January.

"This is something you've dealt with all winter," Phillips said. "You've had a lot more snow than you normally would get, and I would say that in the past this winter you've had maybe three or four storms that are very similar to this one."

City of Ottawa officials say all available resources will be deployed to clear the snow during the storm.

"During the evening and overnight hours, our focus will be on clearing and treating sidewalks, priority roads, and the winter cycling network," the city said on its website.

Winter parking ban

A daytime winter parking ban will be in effect on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. across the city.

"These hours might be extended if additional time is needed to complete winter road operations," the city said in a news release.

During a winter parking ban, parking is not allowed on city streets so crews can plow more easily. Vehicles parked on the street may be ticketed and towed.

OC Transpo warns of delays

OC Transpo is warning passengers to allow extra time for their travels during the snowfall.

"The winter storm conditions may affect traffic across the city," the service tweeted.

⚠��️ Please allow extra time for your travels today, as the winter storm conditions may affect traffic across the city. Para Transpo pick-ups and drop-offs may be behind schedule, and trip times may be longer. (1/2)

Ottawa Airport

The Ottawa International Airport says some flights are being affected by the weather in Ottawa and at other airports across the country.

As of 4 p.m., seven departures had been cancelled for Wednesday, with another four flights cancelled on Thursday.

Snow ending Thursday afternoon

Snow at times heavy tonight. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Temperature rising to minus 5 C.

Snow ending Thursday afternoon then cloud. Amount 5 cm. Temperature steady near minus 4 C.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for sunshine on Friday, with a high of minus 6 C.

The outlook for the weekend calls for flurries on Saturday and Sunday.