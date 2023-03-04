Winter storm hits Ottawa with more than 20 cm of snow

It will be a slow commute across Ottawa today, as a major winter storm blankest roads and sidewalks and disrupts travel plans during the first weekend of March.

A snowfall warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario has ended after the storm dumoed more than 20 cm. As of 3 p.m., 24 cm of snow had fallen at the Ottawa airport, while 19 cm of snow was recorded at the Gatineau Airport. Environment Canada also reported 16 cm in Kemptville and 19 cm in Kingston as of 11 a.m.. Unofficial totals showed at least 14 cm of snow had fallen in Brockville and around 23 cm was observed in Cornwall.

Environment Canada says a Texas low brought heavy snow to a large swath of southern Ontario.

The storm disrupted travel at Ontario's two largest airports. WestJet cancelled all flights into and out of Toronto's Pearson Airport Friday night due to the storm, while several flights have been delayed and cancelled at the Ottawa International Airport Saturday morning.

OC Transpo is warning commuters to expect delays on bus routes due to the road conditions.

"Plan ahead, allow extra time and be careful boarding, exiting, and at station platforms," OC Transpo said on Twitter.

The city of Ottawa has called an overnight winter weather parking ban from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday to allow crews to clear the snow.

City staff say all staff will be deployed to clear roads and sidewalks across the city.

"Beginning with sidewalks, priority roads and the winter cycling network, crews will continue working on the priority network overnight and into (Saturday)," the city said on its website.

This storm pushed Ottawa beyond 300 cm of snow for the winter. Prior to this, Ottawa had seen 286.5 cm since Nov. 1.

"It’s about 125 more than we would see this time of year," said Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips. "Ottawa you are living your reputation as the snowiest capital in the world."

All weather warnings around eastern Ontario ended around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, but Phillips says we aren't done with the snow this winter.

"On average, I think you get 38 centimetres of snow in March," said Phillips. "My sense is about 22 per cent of your annual snowfall is yet to come."

This latest blast of winter brought out the shovels and snowblowers once again. His driveway may be clear of snow now, but Ron St. James now has a giant snow hill on his front lawn.

"Definitely seven feet," he told CTV News Ottawa on Saturday. You’re going to have to start trucking this away if it keeps coming down. It's taking all my strength to get it up there."

Ottawa resident Chris Hill spent Saturday morning clearing sidewalks.

"It's not too bad, but I am getting tired of it," said a laughing Hill. He says it takes about four hours to remove the snow from his and his neighbour's property.

On the other hand, the fresh powder was enticing people like Kate Shaughnnesy and her family to get outside and play.

"I'm embracing it with a two-year-old and a four-year-old; we've got to make the most of it,” said Shaugnnesy.

Saturday night parking ban

The city of Ottawa has issued an overnight winter weather parking ban for Saturday night.

On-street parking will be prohibited from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Only vehicles with on-street parking permits are allowed to park on city streets during the winter weather parking ban.

Quentin Levesque, the city of Ottawa's director of roads and parking services says snow-clearing teams will continue through the evening and into Sunday.

"Come Sunday evening, snowbank removal operations are expected to resume," he said. "As a gentle reminder, parking is prohibited in areas where snowbank removal is scheduled to begin. Everyone – including those with on-street parking permits – must remove their vehicle from the road or will be ticketed and towed to a nearby street."

With milder temperatures in the forecast in the coming week, Levesque says priorities for his teams will shift to snowbank removal and pothole repairs.

Air travel disrupted

Travellers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport on Saturday.

More than a dozen flights have been delayed or cancelled at the Ottawa International Airport due to the snow.

WestJet had cancelled all flights in and out of Toronto's Pearson Airport Friday night. The airline said scheduled operations to and from Toronto were expected to resume Saturday morning at a reduced capacity.

Ottawa weather forecast

Snow at times heavy today. Amount 5 to 10 cm. High -1 C.

Partly cloudy tonight. Low -5 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 4 C.

The outlook for Monday is sunny and a high of 7 C.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of flurries.