Winter storm leads to some school cancellations
The winter storm moving through Saskatchewan has prompted a couple of schools to cancel classes.
Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools says classes for all students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Warman and École Holy Mary Catholic School in Martensville are cancelled for Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
In addition, schools within the Prairie Spirit School Division will move to learning from home on Tuesday because of the storm.
Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools says it's decision was made collaboratively with the Prairie Spirit School Division as the schools are joint use facilities.
“Challenges have been identified for safely operating school and transit buses. Cancelling classes helps ensure the safety of students and staff members,” Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools said in a news release.
The storm prompted the closure of several highways and led to several warnings about deteriorating road conditions.
Classes are scheduled to resume at the two schools on Wednesday.
-
Boy, 14, accused of robbing Cape Breton convenience store with knifeA 14-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly robbed a convenience store with a knife in Sydney, N.S.
-
N.L. reports slight rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 179 new casesHealth officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting a slight increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
-
Sudbury Five to open season Feb. 21After a delay caused by the pandemic, Sudbury's professional basketball team is returning to action Feb. 21.
-
Murder charge laid in Springbank Avenue deathA second-degree murder charge has been laid in connection with the death of a man on Springbank Avenue on Monday.
-
Assault at Cambridge Walmart under investigationWaterloo regional police are investigating an assault that allegedly took place last week at a Walmart on Pinebush Road in Cambridge.
-
Man recently charged with sexually assaulting minor wanted after going missing with 2 teen daughters: RCMPB.C. Mounties say they're looking for a man recently charged with sexual offences after he reportedly went missing with his two teen daughters.
-
$12M for Sarnia, Ont. Community Addictions HubThe Community Addictions Hub project at Bluewater health is getting a cash injection of just over $12 million from the provincial government.
-
New text alert system notifies P.E.I. parents about school emergenciesParents on Prince Edward Island can now sign up for a new school emergency text alert system.
-
'Time for a reckoning': Rifts in Conservative caucus laid bare as O'Toole digs inConservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he's ready to fight to hold on to the helm of the party after a third of caucus signed a letter to force a vote on his leadership, which could take place as early as Wednesday.