Winter storm on the way to western and northern Manitoba

Environment Canada has issued snowfall and winter storm warnings for parts of western and northern Manitoba.

A winter storm warning has been issued along much of the Saskatchewan border, including for Dauphin, Russell, Roblin, and Winnipegosis. Extreme weather is also expected in Swan River, Duck Mountain, and Porcupine Provincial Forest.

A snowfall warning is also currently in effect in Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage, Snow Lake, and Gillam. Heavy snowfall is also expected in The Pas, Thompson, Nelson House, Split Lake, and Churchill.

Environment Canada says a Colorado low moving through the eastern prairies will bring a period of rain and freezing rain followed by heavy snow to parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Freezing rain will develop on Sunday night and then transition to heavy snow on Monday morning.

Strong northerly winds will also accompany the falling snow, up to 20 cm is expected. Visibilities may be reduced while travelling in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Motorists are urged to postpone non-essential highway travel until conditions improve.