Winter storm on the way to western and northern Manitoba
Environment Canada has issued snowfall and winter storm warnings for parts of western and northern Manitoba.
A winter storm warning has been issued along much of the Saskatchewan border, including for Dauphin, Russell, Roblin, and Winnipegosis. Extreme weather is also expected in Swan River, Duck Mountain, and Porcupine Provincial Forest.
A snowfall warning is also currently in effect in Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage, Snow Lake, and Gillam. Heavy snowfall is also expected in The Pas, Thompson, Nelson House, Split Lake, and Churchill.
Environment Canada says a Colorado low moving through the eastern prairies will bring a period of rain and freezing rain followed by heavy snow to parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Freezing rain will develop on Sunday night and then transition to heavy snow on Monday morning.
Strong northerly winds will also accompany the falling snow, up to 20 cm is expected. Visibilities may be reduced while travelling in heavy snow and blowing snow.
Motorists are urged to postpone non-essential highway travel until conditions improve.
-
Fuel thefts lead to Hamilton, Ont., resident being arrested in BanffBanff RCMP say charges have been laid against a man from Hamilton, Ontario, in connection with the theft of a vehicle and other property.
-
P.E.I. RCMP release images of transport truck involved in hit-and-run in StratfordThe RCMP in Stratford, P.E.I., is trying to track down the driver of a transport truck it says struck a car in a hit-and-run collision nearly two weeks ago.
-
Premier Smith calls on Calgary council, Flames to work toward new arenaPremier Danielle Smith says Calgary needs a new 'world class event centre arena' and the time to commence with the project is 'now.'
-
'One tough hockey player': McDavid OK after scary crash into the goalpostA quiet fell over the crowd at Rogers Place Monday. The Edmonton Oilers captain was down on the ice, his face buried in his gloved hands.
-
The Boathouse redevelopment inches closerThe proposed redevelopment of the Boathouse in the heart of Victoria Park is one step closer to fruition after a heritage application submission.
-
Police looking for items linked to ongoing homicide investigationBrantford Police Service investigators are seeking help from the public to locate items associated with a recent, ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Nova Scotia man’s murder added to crime reward programThe homicide of Donald (Donny) Derrick Lohnes has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program on the second anniversary of his murder.
-
Three more COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over weekend, wastewater signal downWastewater monitoring has shown a significant decline in the viral signal in the past two weeks.
-
N.B. reports 9 new COVID-19-related deaths, hospitalizations remain stableNew Brunswick is reporting nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday.