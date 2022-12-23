Winter storm puts a damper on last minute shopping rush

While police urged people to stay off the roads, last minute Christmas shoppers in Windsor, Ont. were welcomed in stores throughout the city.

Many of them opted to brave the white out conditions during the first official winter storm of the season.

“It's the last push before Christmas,” said The Gifting Tree employee, Lisa Ouellette. “With the weather being the way it is I don't know how it's going be.”

Ouellette said many stores rely on last minute shoppers ahead of Christmas Day, believing it to be the busiest shopping day of the year.

“If you can, come on out, we need all the traffic we can downtown,” she told CTV News Windsor.

“Black Friday is great. But you know, leading up to Christmas this is the big one,” added DWBIA Chair Brian Yeomans.

Yeomans encouraged anyone still needing to do some final holiday shopping to do their best at supporting local.

“Whether it's buying a gift card from a local shop or whether getting some gifts, take advantage of what we have because as we've seen over the last little while, you have to take advantage of what you have because if you don't, they will not be,” he said.

Meantime, Devonshire Mall was busy but not nearly as busy as one would expect the Friday before Christmas.

“It seems like whoever's at the mall today is here to purchase something right? So, it's not as busy. There's no big lines or anything. No crazy traffic,” said BB Branded owner, Ayad Saddy.

He explained, “I think most businesses, especially the booths, the local shops, it's make it or break it around now, right? So if they don't if they don't hit those goals, then they might not be here next year.”

Saddy said he believes more people will be out Saturday despite what Mother Nature dishes out.

“We're hoping for some traffic. I think people are going to kind of give up and say, 'Hey, we got to come out,'” he said.

Another last minute option for people still needing to make a holiday purchase is one of the many convenience stores across Windsor-Essex.

“We're definitely an option,” said Midway Convenience owner, Terry Yaldo. “I know scratch tickets, there's online tickets that are available and popular. You know, 649 everybody's trying to give someone a nice big prize.”

Yaldo added, “For stocking stuffers we’ve got various unique items from the States and you know, chocolate bars and one of the popular things the last couple years that's really been a big seller for us is the diet Vernors and the regular Vernors, but especially the diet. So we get a lot of people coming around the holidays to stock up on some of those items.”