Travellers are being told to change their plans after a powerful snowstorm blew into the region west of Calgary on Saturday.

Canmore RCMP issued a bulletin Sunday morning advising overnight weather on Highway 1 west of Highway 1X made road conditions treacherous.

The weather was affecting both directions of traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway right up to the Banff National Park gates.

"There is little to no visibility at times with some accumulation. On and off ramps are also icy. Travel is not recommended at this time," RCMP write in a statement.

511 Alberta said the roads were covered in snow.

Canmore RCMP advising motorists, travel not recommended at this time on Hwy1 btwn Seebe & Banff NP, due to challenging road conditions. Hwy are snow covered, snowing, blowing snow w/ poor visibility. Adjust driving habits accordingly. (7:15am) #ABRoads pic.twitter.com/T31z0V7H1g

WINTER STORM WATCH FOR CALGARY

There is also a winter storm watch in effect for the city of Calgary, Environment Canada says.

Between 30 and 50 centimetres of snow is expected by Tuesday evening in southwestern Alberta.

The watch extends into a number of other areas including Banff National Park, Canmore, Crowsnest Pass, Okotoks, High River and Cardston.

A wind warning is also in place for several regions in southern Alberta. Environment Canada warns of strong winds with gusts between 100 km/h and 130 km/h in some areas.

It said the winds will die down through Sunday, but advised residents take proper precautions until then.

"Store or anchor objects so they are not tossed by the wind causing injury or damage," the bulletin reads. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

