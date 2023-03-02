Winter storm set to hit Ottawa this weekend

Another storm is set to hit Ottawa this weekend, bringing another 15 to 20 cm of snow to the region.

Environment Canada says a Texas low is expected to bring heavy snow to a "large swath of southern Ontario" Friday evening and Saturday morning.

The forecast calls for Ottawa to receive 5 to 10 cm of snow Friday night, with more snow in the forecast for Saturday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for an area stretching from Hamilton and Toronto to Kingston, Napanee and Picton areas. Environment Canada says those areas could see 15 to 20 cm of snow.

"Snow will begin late Friday evening and quickly become heavy at times. Heavy snow in combination with strong easterly winds may create reduced visibility in local blowing snow," Environment Canada said.

"There remains some uncertainty at this point to the placement of the heaviest snow. Winter storm warnings or snowfall warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer."

A winter storm watch has been issued for Brockville, Prescott, Gananoque, Mallorytown and Westport, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow.

Environment Canada's significant weather outlook says Ottawa and eastern Ontario could see 15 to 25 cm of snow during the event.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Lievre River, Low, Wakefield, Papineauville and Shawville, calling for 10 to 15 cm of snow.

Significant Weather Outlook for Ontario valid for Friday and Saturday.#ONStorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/sIyjmVmu5T

Snowy winter in Ottawa

This weekend's snowfall could push Ottawa over 300 cm of snow so far this winter.

Ottawa has already received 280.7 cm of snow this winter, including 96 cm in December and 96.5 cm in January.

Ottawa normally receives approximately 220 cm of snow in a winter.

The record snowfall for Ottawa is the winter of 1886-87, with 453.8 cm. A total of 432 cm of snow fell during the winter of 2007-2008, and 444.6 cm of snow fell during the 1970-71 winter season.

Ottawa forecast

Environment Canada's forecast calls for clearing skies this evening. Low -15 C.

Sunny on Friday. High 0 C.

Snow at times heavy beginning Friday night. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Low -5 C, with the wind chill making it feel like -12 C.

Snow continuing on Saturday, with a high of -1 C.

The outlook for Sunday is cloudy with a chance of flurries. High plus 3 C.